South Africa 14.9.2018 01:48 pm

Parliamentary worker shoots himself in apparent suicide

Kaunda Selisho
Emergency services on the scene outside parliament in Cape Town | Image: Twitter/ @mtyala

Parliament has said in a statement they are in the process of informing his family.

A parliamentary worker has apparently committed suicide near parliament in Cape Town on Friday.

According to information provided to IOL, the victim is a 57-year-old senior staffer from the Eastern Cape believed to have killed himself at parliament’s international relations section on the second floor over his contract for employment not having been renewed.

Questions have been posed about a preach in precinct security. He reportedly entered the building through underground parking. He was probably not inspected due to being a senior manager.

One person IOL spoke to said that the shooter may have had intentions to kill his line manager, who was fortunately not there.

National police confirmed that the man was shot and killed in an office adjacent to the national legislature.

Police spokesperson Vish Naidoo said it appeared the employee was shot dead in his office.

Naidoo added: “At this stage we don’t have any evidence that suggests there was any foul play. It didn’t happen in parliament but in an adjacent building on 90 Plein Street.”

Parliament said in a statement that they would assist the family to come to terms with the tragedy.

This is a developing story and we will be posting regular updates as information is made available.

