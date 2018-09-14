Social media commends Uber for taking action against abusive driver

Dodgy Uber drivers are often a concern for many, whether you’re a passenger or a passerby. More often than not, whenever an incident with a driver is reported to Uber, very little is done to bring the said driver to book.

In a recent case, however, Uber’s co-operation with the South African Police Service (SAPS) has led to the arrest of a driver who assaulted a pensioner at O.R Tambo International Airport this past weekend.

According to EWN, the altercation allegedly broke out over a parking space, leaving the 71-year-old in a critical condition in hospital after suffering serious head injuries.

“This violent and aggressive behaviour is completely unacceptable. Upon learning of this we immediately removed the driver’s access to the app,” said Uber spokesperson Samantha Allenberg in a statement.

BREAKING @Uber_RSA has confirmed that one of its registered drivers has been arrested for his alleged involvement in the assault of a 71-year-old man at @ortambo_int. Uber has acted swiftly, removed the drivers access, handed over info to cops which led to his arrest today. pic.twitter.com/cRb8jfbfpU — Mandy Wiener (@MandyWiener) September 13, 2018

She went on to add that Uber had remained in contact with the pensioner’s family and law enforcement to ensure that justice was served.

Fans took to social media in response to the news to commend the ride-sharing service for handing the driver over to law enforcement.

