Policeman shoots wife, brother-in-law dead before turning gun on himself

An East London community is reeling after a shocking multiple murder and suicide, DispatchLive has reported.

Constable Sivuyile Mbaduli reportedly seemed calm and was laughing before the incident took place, according to 28-year-old Anele Gomba, the last person to speak to him before the incident.

The killings are believed to have been as a result of a marital dispute. They took place in the Nompumelelo formal settlement in Beacon Bay, East London.

The constable had six children, who will now grow up without a father. Four of them were with his late wife and are now orphaned.