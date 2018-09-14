Policeman shoots wife, brother-in-law dead before turning gun on himself

An East London community is reeling after a shocking multiple murder and suicide, DispatchLive has reported.
Constable Sivuyile Mbaduli reportedly seemed calm and was laughing before the incident took place, according to 28-year-old Anele Gomba, the last person to speak to him before the incident.
The killings are believed to have been as a result of a marital dispute. They took place in the Nompumelelo formal settlement in Beacon Bay, East London.
The constable had six children, who will now grow up without a father. Four of them were with his late wife and are now orphaned.
Mbaduli shot his wife Nokulunga, his brother-in-law Siyabulela Cweba and then himself.
According to police spokesperson Hazel Mqala, “At approximately 5.30pm [on Wednesday] he arrived at his residence and went to the back of the main house where his wife was.”
Mqala said shots were then fired in the home.
“When [Cweba] entered the shack after he heard the gunshots, he met up with the policeman, who shot him, killing him instantly. It’s believed that, after shooting the brother-in-law, the constable turned the gun on himself,” she continued.
According to Gomba, the constable gave her R100 and told her to buy him cigarettes, only for her to return to warnings from her mother that gunshots had been heard.
Gomba told DispatchLive that Mbaduli and his wife had an altercation in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
“I heard the wife knocking on the main house calling for her brother. Mbaduli repeatedly said: ‘Ndidikiwe! [I am fed up]’, and the wife replied: ‘Xa udikiwe ungahambi nje! [If you are fed up why don’t you leave?]’”
Mbaduli then drove off, Gomba reportedly said.
“He came back later and left again until I saw him in the afternoon when he sent me to the spaza shop.”
Gomba said it sounded like a fairly unremarkable fight and the couple showed no signs of major tension.
The incident comes in the same week that the 2017/18 crime stats were released, indicating that the murder rate has risen by 6.9 percent. Police Minister Bheki Cele described South Africa as being close to a “war zone”.
Violence against women and children saw an increase.
The Eastern Cape was reported to be the second-worst province in the country in terms of murders.
