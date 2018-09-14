I wish to hear Zuma’s version of events – Zondo

Former president Jacob Zuma denied state capture happened in SA – but head of the Commission into the Inquiry into State Capture Raymond Zondo wants Zuma to respond to damning allegations.

Allegations of corruption involving the Guptas were levelled against him by former ANC member of parliament Vytjie Mentor and former Government Communications and Information System (GCIS) chief executive Themba Maseko during the inquiry.

Addressing students this week at the Walter Sisulu University in the Eastern Cape, Zuma described state capture as “a politically decorated phrase”.

“There is no state that is captured, the judiciary is not captured, parliament is not captured so, where is state capture?” asked Zuma.

Yesterday, Zondo told the commission he had asked Zuma, through his lawyers, to answer to Mentor and Maseko’s allegations pointing to his complicity in the Gupta family’s alleged acts of corruption eight years ago.

“I have invited his lawyers and indicated my wish for him to put his version of events in an affidavit to assist the commission,” said Zondo.

The inquiry heard last week that Zuma believed he had not been implicated by anyone who had testified and had decided not to apply to cross-examine witnesses.

This marked a departure to a stance adopted by his son Duduzane, former presidential aide Lakela Kaunda and businessperson Fana Hlongwane.

During her recent testimony, Mentor told of being offered a post of minister of public enterprises by Ajay Gupta at the family’s Saxonwold compound while Zuma was present. She declined.

During his testimony, Maseko revealed how the Guptas mounted unprecedented pressure on him while he headed the GCIS, the government agencies responsible for driving government communication. The Guptas wanted access to the R600 million budget meant for campaigns and advertising – something which set him on a collision course with Zuma.

– brians@citizen.co.za

