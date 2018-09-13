A Rosslyn BMW employee is back at work following his suspension for using the K-word, according to a report in The Sowetan.

The white employee, working at the Pretoria north plant was back at work on Monday after three employees reported him to management, which led to his suspension.

Three BMW female employees are now reportedly demanding answers about the employee’s return.

On June 9 the white artisan reportedly warmed his food using the office microwave. He returned to find his food was placed on top of the microwave.

The artisan then allegedly became agitated and allegedly used the K-word on three female employees. They reported the matter shortly after their weekend shift.

BMW South Africa investigated the matter and suspended the employee. The workers were surprised to see the artisan back at work on Monday.

The workers were, however, later told the artisan had been cleared of wrongdoing.

“In accordance with BMW’s policy, the associate was immediately suspended pending the outcome of an internal investigation. Witness statements were taken as part of the investigation, which was then followed by a disciplinary hearing,” said business communications manager Alexander Parker.

“The hearing afforded all parties the opportunity to put forward their version of events via an impartial process. The outcome of the disciplinary hearing was that the associate was found not guilty due to inconsistencies and hearsay presented in evidence.”

This, according to Parker, was the reason the artisan was back at work.

The news was badly received by the National Union of Metalworkers of SA, who said they were shocked that a “rabid racist” was allowed back at the company. Spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi said they were even more shocked by BMW’s decision “to ignore the matter” and proceed as if nothing had happened.

Numsa will be appealing the hearing”s ruling demanding the alleged racist be removed.

