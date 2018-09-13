Pupil stabs teacher to death, another pulls a gun in class

The basic education department revealed on Thursday that a teacher working at a school in Zeerust, North West, was stabbed to death by a learner.

The attack comes just a day after an Eldorado Park secondary school pupil pulled a gun on a teacher at the school.

“A learner has stabbed a teacher to death in Zeerust, North West. Our officials are there. Police have confirmed. We will get more information regarding the circumstances leading to the death. We convey condolences to the family of the teacher,” said basic education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga on Twitter.

@DBE_SA @SACE9 @SadtuNational A learner has stabbed a teacher to death in Zeerust, North West. Our officials are there. Police have confirmed. We will get more information regarding the circumstances leading to the death. We convey condolences to the family of the teacher. — Elijah Mhlanga (@ElijahMhlanga) September 13, 2018

He did not reveal the name of the school.

On the Gauteng incident, Gauteng education department spokesperson Steve Mabona said a learner at Eldorado Park secondary school allegedly drew a firearm and threatened to shoot a teacher.

“The Gauteng Department of Education wishes to confirm the arrest of a 15-year-old boy learner in grade eight at Eldorado Park secondary school for pointing a gun at an educator in class, yesterday,” said Mabona in a statement.

“It must be noted that the boy was arrested by SAPS Eldorado Park today, 13 September 2018 and charged with pointing a gun (Black Powerline Gas Gun) and possession of dangerous weapon. Subsequently, the learner was released into his parents’ custody. He will appear tomorrow, 14 September 2018 at the Kliptown Magistrates Court,” he continued.

Mabona revealed that the learner had been suspended.

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said the department would demonstrate no mercy towards lawlessness in and around schools.