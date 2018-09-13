Ayanda Mabulu ‘followed’, car ‘smashed’ after debate about Mandela painting

Controversial artist Ayanda Mabulu claimed on Thursday that he was followed and his vehicle smashed after leaving Radio 702 studios where he had a discussion about his painting that depicted former president Nelson Mandela smiling on the Nazi flag, his hand raised in a Nazi salute and captioned with the words “Unmasked Piece of S**t.”
Radio host Eusebius McKaiser, who facilitated the discussion between Mabulu and Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO Sello Hatang revealed the news on social media.
“Ayanda Mabulu just called my show. ‘I left the Radio 702 studios. A silver Volvo followed me. They kept flickering, I drove. They kept following me. As I pulled over, they did too. I drive. They drive. My car is smashed’…” McKaiser tweeted.
Earlier this week, the Nelson Mandela foundation revealed that it was considering options in terms of action to take against the artist.
“Over many decades and across territories and jurisdictions, artists have depicted, represented and referenced Nelson Mandela in their work. The Nelson Mandela Foundation has no expertise in the arts and accepts that freedom of expression gives artists a creative licence which at times will result in work which is more or less disturbing.
“But there are limits. The work by Ayanda Mabulu which briefly was put on public display without due authorisation at the Joburg Art Fair today [which] in our view goes beyond the reasonable limit. We find it deeply offensive,” foundation spokesperson Luzuko Koti said at the time.
Mabulu has in the past caused public outcry after painting former president Jacob Zuma with exposed genitalia, licking controversial businessman Atul Gupta’s behind.
