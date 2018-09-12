Confirmation made that boy’s decomposed body is Miguel Louw’s

Police in KwaZulu-Natal said in a statement on Wednesday that the decomposed body found in Longberry Drive in Phoenix earlier this month was confirmed to be Miguel Louw’s remains.

Authorities had discovered nine-year-old Sydenham pupil’s corpse after he was last seen on July 17.

Provincial spokesperson for the police Colonol Thembeka Mbele said DNA evidence had conclusively determined the identity of the victim.

The body had been found by the head of a private security company, while security officers were chasing robbers in a completely unrelated case.

It was already almost a complete certainty that the body was of Miguel because of the school jacket he was wearing when he went missing.

A gigantic billboard was erected in the area in the middle of last month offering a large reward for information.