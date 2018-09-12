 
menu
South Africa 12.9.2018 04:22 pm

Mabuza ‘doesn’t believe’ we’re in a recession

Daniel Friedman
Deputy President David Mabuza. Picture: Gallo Images

Deputy President David Mabuza. Picture: Gallo Images

Our deputy president appears to think that, much like the tooth fairy, a technical recession is something you can choose not to believe in.

Deputy President Mabuza responded to questions about the technical recession South Africa finds itself in by saying he doesn’t believe there is one.

“We’re not looking at the broader picture. We’re only looking at it quarter by quarter. But whatever it is, we’ll get out of it,” he said.

Stats SA announced at the beginning of September that the country’s real gross domestic product had decreased by 0.7% in the second quarter of 2018.

Since GDP contracted by 2.2% in quarter 1, the country was now officially in a technical recession, which means two consecutive quarters of negative growth, whether or not the deputy president chooses to acknowledge it.

Twitter immediately began reacting to Mabuza’s comment at a parliamentary question and answer session this afternoon.

Mabuza’s last Q&A did not go well. The Citizen reported at the time that his public speaking style was roasted on Twitter and that some watching dismissed his performance as “shameful”.

One user described the event as being, “a cringe to watch”.

“I can’t believe that he could be the next president of South Africa,” said another user.

Mabuza’s wooden performance even drew comparisons with former President Jacob Zuma, with one user saying he “even has the same mannerisms”.

This time round, it seems things did not go much better.

Some also noted that Mabuza refused to answer some questions and appeared to be protected in parliament by the ANC.

And the Zuma comparisons have continued, despite one user’s insistence that his name is “John,” rather than David.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Men, not govt, should be blamed for violence against women – Mabuza 12.9.2018
SA housing sector shows resilience despite recession – property group 10.9.2018
SA in ‘full-blown recession’, and how to cope in the money mess 8.9.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.