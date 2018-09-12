Mabuza ‘doesn’t believe’ we’re in a recession

Deputy President Mabuza responded to questions about the technical recession South Africa finds itself in by saying he doesn’t believe there is one.

“We’re not looking at the broader picture. We’re only looking at it quarter by quarter. But whatever it is, we’ll get out of it,” he said.

Stats SA announced at the beginning of September that the country’s real gross domestic product had decreased by 0.7% in the second quarter of 2018.

Since GDP contracted by 2.2% in quarter 1, the country was now officially in a technical recession, which means two consecutive quarters of negative growth, whether or not the deputy president chooses to acknowledge it.

Twitter immediately began reacting to Mabuza’s comment at a parliamentary question and answer session this afternoon.

Our Leader DD Mabuza does not believe we in a Recession. That mean we not in a recession. Why should we believe Economists anyway LOL — Evode (@Evode7) September 12, 2018

Mabuza denies that SA is in a recession. Is this the position of the @MYANC? pic.twitter.com/5rWe27TNFP — Kevin Mileham MP (@kmileham) September 12, 2018

Dep President David Mabuza says he does not believe that SA is in a technical recession???????????????????? We cannot fix the problem if those in charge can’t admit there’s a problem. — Ilze-Marie Le Roux (@ilzemarie1) September 12, 2018

Mabuza’s last Q&A did not go well. The Citizen reported at the time that his public speaking style was roasted on Twitter and that some watching dismissed his performance as “shameful”.

One user described the event as being, “a cringe to watch”.

“I can’t believe that he could be the next president of South Africa,” said another user.

Mabuza’s wooden performance even drew comparisons with former President Jacob Zuma, with one user saying he “even has the same mannerisms”.

This time round, it seems things did not go much better.

Ai DD Mabuza ngeke 🙁 — IG: Trust_rsa ???????? (@Zipho_Mdlalose) September 12, 2018

I think Ramaphosa choosing David Mabuza as his deputy, says more about @CyrilRamaphosa's inadequacy than Mabuza's lack of understanding….of anything. These answers are a joke.

#MabuzaQandA — Graeme Shepherd (@GrndmstrFlash) September 12, 2018

Some also noted that Mabuza refused to answer some questions and appeared to be protected in parliament by the ANC.

It must be very embarrassing for Deputy President Mabuza to have to be protected from oral questions so heavily by the Speaker and ANC, they obviously have little faith in his abilities to handle the podium #JZalloveragain — John Steenhuisen MP (@jsteenhuisen) September 12, 2018

Everytime a question is posed to #DavidMabuza the #ANC Whippery in frantic frenzy of epic magnitude rise on points of order declaring the questions to be new and thus Mabuza doesn't respond!#MabuzaQandA is a total waste of time… — #SuspendFuelLevies???????? (@MkhulekoHlengwa) September 12, 2018

And the Zuma comparisons have continued, despite one user’s insistence that his name is “John,” rather than David.

There we go, John, Mabuza's (@DDMabuza )charateristic stupid-look-A-hare-in-the-headlights, like someone we know (it's Zuma) once more. Strange how that look revisits all the same unethical characters 😉 — 24K Magic (@ZAR_Chez) September 12, 2018

Mabuza learnt how not to answer questions in Parliament from his mentor, Jacob Zuma. Carbon copy. #MabuzaQandA — Dean Macpherson MP ???????? (@DeanMacpherson) September 12, 2018

