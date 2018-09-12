KZN man jailed for life for raping brother-in-law

A 55-year-old man has been sentenced to life and an additional 15 years for raping his 15-year-old brother-in-law in Melmoth in KwaZulu-Natal, police said on Tuesday.

KZN police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the man was sentenced by the Inkanyezi regional court on Tuesday.

“On 1 July 2016, the victim and the accused were seated in the lounge watching television when the accused raped the victim whilst other family members were asleep. On the following day, the accused took the victim into his vehicle, took him for a drive, and made him believe that he regrets his actions. He then repeatedly raped the victim inside his vehicle and threatened him should he inform anyone.

“The victim reported the incident and the case of rape was opened at Melmoth police station and it was assigned to [the] Eshowe family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit for investigation who did not waste time, they swiftly arrested the accused. He appeared in court where he was granted bail until his successful prosecution.”

Mbele said the man was convicted on two counts of rape and sentenced to life imprisonment for one count and 15 years imprisonment for the second one.

“He was declared unfit to possess a firearm. He applied for a leave to appeal his sentence and also applied to be released on bail during the appeal of which was not granted,” concluded Mbele.

