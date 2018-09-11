Emergency evacuation in Sandton central due to bomb scare

Due to a bomb scare on Rivonia Road, West Street is closed for the emergency evacuation, reported Sandton Chronicle.

The roads that are closed include West Street between Rivonia Road and Katherine Street, and Rivonia Road between West and Fifth Street.

Please note West Str between Rivonia Rd & Katherine Str and Rivonia Rd between West & Fifth St is closed for an emergency evacuation of 102 Rivonia Road and Alexander Forbes. Avoid these roads as they will be… https://t.co/CZsSI1ggQt — Sandton Tourism (@SandtonTourism) September 11, 2018

The employees of our Sandton office have been evacuated because of a bomb scare at EY. As such our walk-in centre is not open. We apologise for the inconvenience and assure you that we’re doing everything we can to continue providing you with excellent service. — Alexander Forbes (@alexforbes) September 11, 2018

According to Elaine Jack from Sandton Central Improvement District, the building at 102 Rivonia Road is being evacuated, and Alexander Forbes next door is being evacuated as a precaution.

Jack said the police K9 is on the scene and they are waiting for them to finish their sweep of the building.