South Africa 11.9.2018 12:48 pm

Emergency evacuation in Sandton central due to bomb scare

Pieter Dempsey
The scene on Rivonia Road. Image: Twitter/@TrafficSSA

The building at 102 Rivonia Road is being evacuated, and Alexander Forbes next door is also being evacuated as a precaution.

Due to a bomb scare on Rivonia Road, West Street is closed for the emergency evacuation, reported Sandton Chronicle.

The roads that are closed include West Street between Rivonia Road and Katherine Street, and Rivonia Road between West and Fifth Street.

According to Elaine Jack from Sandton Central Improvement District, the building at 102 Rivonia Road is being evacuated, and Alexander Forbes next door is being evacuated as a precaution.

Jack said the police K9 is on the scene and they are waiting for them to finish their sweep of the building.

