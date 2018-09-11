Union calls for nationalisation of Mzwanele Manyi’s Afro Worldview

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) is calling for nationalisation of the recently closed Afro Worldview “for the sake of employees”.

Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi said the closure of the news channel owned by controversial businessman Mzwanele Manyi was a blow for unions.

Hlubi said: “They [Afro Worldview] were more interested in providing a platform on workers issues. Their absence in media is sorely felt. I feel particularly bad for workers who were punished for their association with the Guptas.

“Workers at the Afrovoice newspaper and Afroworld View were not involved in corruption. In fact, a group of workers at ANN7 [Afro Worldview] protested against the corruption of the Guptas and were unfairly dismissed by them. This is why it is unfair that workers should be jobless because of corruption by bosses.”

The channel shut down last month after satellite television company Multichoice did not renew its contract.