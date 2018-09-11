All suspects arrested following William Nicol and Leslie Avenue shootout

Update, 1.30pm

Captain Kay Makhubela of provincial police has confirmed that police gave chase to four suspects who had been involved in a house robbery.

“They turned from William Nicol on to Leslie Avenue at about 11am and that’s where the shootout occured,” he said.

“Two suspects were injured in the car and all were arrested.”

Makhubela did not confirm where the chase began but did respond to reports of a security guard shot at the scene and stated that, to his knowledge, only suspects were injured in the incident.

Update, 1pm

The helicopter has left the scene.

Motorists were earlier urged to avoid William Nicol Drive and Leslie Avenue following reports of an active crime scene.

Metro police officers were dispatched to the area, according to metro police chief superintendent Wayne Minnaar.

One community member shared the video below with Fourways Review.