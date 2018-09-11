 
menu
South Africa 11.9.2018 10:41 am

IN PICTURES: Beat the heat with Pretoria’s new ‘beach’

Robinson Nqola
Mom and dad having fun with their kids at the Blyde beach. Bianca Manna, Collin Manna, Luca Manna and Enzo Manna. Photo: Robinson Nqola

Mom and dad having fun with their kids at the Blyde beach. Bianca Manna, Collin Manna, Luca Manna and Enzo Manna. Photo: Robinson Nqola

Eager ‘beachgoers’ described the giant pool as epic.

A R4 billion development which incorporates a “beach” and living apartments has taken Pretoria by storm, Pretoria East Rekord reported.

The development, by Balwin Properties, has seen hundreds of people flock to the new site in the River Walk estate to take advantage of the man-made water feature where visitors could relax on the Blyde “beach” or swim in the huge pool.

Pretorians described the Pretoria “beach” experience as epic, with some saying, ‘to hell with the coast’.

ALSO READ: Video racist Adam Catzavelos finally breaks silence

The development is east of Solomon Mahlangu Drive along the Bronkhorstspruit road.

“Why spend thousands of rands travelling to Durban or Cape Town for a beach experience, when you can have the same experience here, including the Pretoria vibe that cannot be found anywhere else,” said Thando Nkuna, who was at the Blyde beach.

She said she and her friends had initially planned a spring celebration in Durban but after they heard of the Blyde, their plans changed.

“I am glad we didn’t have enough money to travel because this here is epic.”

Developers of the site Balwin Properties said in a statement its partnership with water innovation company Crystal Lagoons had made this possible.

“By bringing the beach to Pretoria we are taking apartment living to the next level by making resort-lifestyle living a reality.

“This development will also have the signature lifestyle centre that has become synonymous with Balwin Properties, including a fully equipped gym, squash court, restaurant, concierge, laundromat, cinema room and function room, as well as state-of-the-art security.

“The Blyde comprises about 3 200 apartments, with River Walk estate developed in phases.”

With the summer season inching closer, many said they would be cooling off at the Blyde.

Dad Berry Chang out playing with the kids Meimi and Alan. Photo: Robinson Nqola

Mahlodi Manthata, her son Tlhalefang, and friend Fula Mathobela say they are definitely coming back to the beach. Photo: Robinson Nqola

Friends Thys Smit, Emil Van Der Waldt, and Alex Mchaffie. Photo: Robinson Nqola

Wilke Jordaan and Antoinette Gous. Photo: Robinson Nqola

Face painter Ayanda Sithebe, Tshepo Maruma, and Melusi Maruma. Photo: Robinson Nqola

Elika, Jed, and Venessa Kisten. Photo: Robinson Nqola

Friends, Ruani Oberholzer, Elissa Butler, and Nadeem Randeree having a beach experience Photo: Robinson Nqola

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android

Related Stories
Pretoria gynae on a mission to prevent teenage pregnancy and STDs 10.9.2018
Mall in Pretoria evacuated after alleged bomb scare 4.9.2018
AfriForum wants police to remove Pretoria land grabbers 30.8.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.