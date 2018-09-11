Two Kagiso schoolgirls busted with gun and ammunition

A 19-year-old Kagiso schoolgirl was arrested for gun possession on Monday. The young woman’s parents were shocked to find that she hid the firearm behind the sofa at their home.

She was arrested with a 16-year-old schoolgirl who was found with ammunition in her school bag. According to The Star, the police said there were problems with gangsterism the area. Kagiso police Captain Solomon Sibiya said police received a tip-off that a 16-year-old girl at a school in the area was in possession of a weapon.

“Our crime prevention members were patrolling in the area of extension 14 and gathering information on illegal gangs’ activities when they received the tip-off.”

The tip-off led the police to the Grade 11 pupil that was in possession of six rounds of ammunition in her school bag.

When asked where the gun was, she said the gun was with her male schoolmate. Police went to the male suspect who then led them to the 19-year-old school girl.

The gun was found behind the sofa wrapped in newspaper at her home. Sibiya said the 16-year-old was released to her parents’ custody. The 19-year-0ld remained behind bars.

Sibiya said the 19-year-old’s parents were in shock when they arrived at the police station to find their daughter behind bars.

Both the girls have refused to disclose who the firearm belongs to.

The 19-year-old is expected to appear in the Kagiso Magistrate’s court for possession of an unlicensed firearm on Tuesday.

This follows the arrest of two schoolboys who were arrested for robbing a schoolgirl at gunpoint.

The schoolboys aged 17 and 18 were arrested after they allegedly held up a school girl with a firearm and stole her cell phone, reported Rising Sun Lenasia

The boys were apprehended by SP Security after the girl alerted them to the robbery. A description was given to security personnel who had been patrolling in the area who then spotted the suspects at the Willow Street Park in Lenasia.

The two were found with a firearm, which they apparently stole from one of their parents.

Police officers were called to the scene and the two were arrested.

“The boys were released into the care of their parents,” said Lenasia SAPS spokesperson Captain Hector Netshivhodza.