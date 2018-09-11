Taxi boss gunned down in KZN

The vice chairman of the Tongaat Taxi Association was reportedly shot and killed on the R102 in Tongaat on Monday evening, North Coast Courier reported.

Emergency Control SA’s Ishmail Mitha said two vehicles stopped on the road outside the Linmed Pharmacy where the man had parked his car and opened fire on him.

IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Paul Herbst said paramedics found the man alone and fatally wounded with over 13 bullet holes – believed to be from an AK47 – in his car.

The road was closed on Monday evening and SAPS are investigating further.

