South Africa 11.9.2018 10:09 am

Taxi boss gunned down in KZN

Elana Wagner
The victim was alone in his car when two unknown assailants opened fire on him. Photo: IPSS Medical Rescue

The man was shot multiple times while sitting in his car in Tongaat, north of Durban.

The vice chairman of the Tongaat Taxi Association was reportedly shot and killed on the R102 in Tongaat on Monday evening, North Coast Courier reported.

Emergency Control SA’s Ishmail Mitha said two vehicles stopped on the road outside the Linmed Pharmacy where the man had parked his car and opened fire on him.

IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Paul Herbst said paramedics found the man alone and fatally wounded with over 13 bullet holes – believed to be from an AK47 – in his car.

The road was closed on Monday evening and SAPS are investigating further.

