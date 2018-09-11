Five arrested for attempted murder of Pikitup GM

Five suspects have been arrested for the attempted murder of a Pikitup general manager this week, amidst Pikitup obtaining a court order against any further disruptions, reported Randburg Sun.

This follows the alleged assault of the manager last Friday. The suspects reportedly doused him with petrol and threatened to set him alight. The manager was able to escape.

Executive Mayor Herman Mashaba said the suspects were part of the protesters picketing outside Pikitup offices this month, demanding to be re-employed by the city’s waste management company.

These protests have been driven in response to the city’s in-sourcing of contract workers into Pikitup.

Following the incident, the matter was reported to the city’s Group Forensic and Investigation Service (GFIS) Department, and members of the Hawks, SAPS, and the Metro police were subsequently notified.

“The manager was able to positively identify the suspects, who are known to him, from protesters picketing outside Pikitup’s offices. The suspects were arrested on the scene and are being detained at the Hillbrow Police Station. They are expected to appear in the Hillbrow Magistrates’ Court,” Mashaba said.

The mayor also said the interruptions to Pikitup’s refuse removal services over the past two weeks ‘is without a doubt being politically motivated’. “We have received intelligence from individuals that former temporary contract workers are being approached by political forces in an effort to instigate instability within the city’s cleaning services.” Mashaba said the city could only in-source a defined number of people and that clear criterion was agreed to through engagements with key stakeholders in the organised labour and contract worker spaces. “We have begun a full-scale investigation which will lead to the imminent arrests of the organisers of these protests. Our investigation will not stop at those participating in these disruptions, but will ensure that those politically driving these disruptions face the full might of the law.” Pikitup has also since teamed up with Metro police to tackle protesters disrupting their activities. Metro police vehicles can be seen escorting Pikitup trucks as they attempt to do their rounds unobstructed.