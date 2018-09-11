Power FM’s JJ Tabane suspended after public spat about Muthambi

Power FM host JJ Onkgopotse Tabane has been suspended following his public spat with political commentator Chris Vick over his alleged hypocrisy over former communications minister Faith Muthambi.

Tabane has been off-air since last Thursday and his show was presented by his colleague Thabo Mdluli.

Listeners have voiced their frustration at the lack of communication from the station regarding the Tabane matter.

Neo asked the presenter on Twitter: “What is happening Sir?? I was expecting you on the airwaves tonight.”

The Sowetan reported on Tuesday that the station indeed suspended Tabane, but did not give reasons why.

When asked by The Citizen about Tabane’s disappearance, Power FM spokesperson Masego Serape said: “We would like to decline to comment at this stage.”

Tabane’s troubles apparently began when Vick questioned Tabane’s reaction to Phumla Williams’ testimony at the state capture inquiry last week.

Williams claimed she faced ill-treatment by her former boss Muthambi, prompting Tabane to tweet: “Faith Muthambi… this is a horror story.”

Vick then tweeted: “but you used to work for #faithmuthambi when she was communications minister, bro. Didn’t you set up that huge advisory panel for her (the one I resigned from) and write those ridiculous opinion pieces in her name? Weren’t you advising her? #StateCaptureInquiry @Powerfm987.”

