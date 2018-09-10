Police officer shot in Soweto drive-by shooting

A Protea Glen police officer was shot and wounded in the early hours of this morning in Soweto.

Two police officers ordered a sedan to stop on Impala Road close to the N12 as part of a routine vehicle check in Pretea Glen, Soweto.

The officers were approaching the sedan at about 2am when an unknown number of occupants travelling in the light blue delivery vehicle appeared, firing shots at the officers.

The vehicle sped off after shooting at the officers. One officer sustained wounds to his lower abdomen and legs. The second officer was unharmed.

The wounded officer is in hospital in a stable condition.

National police commissioner General Khehla John Sitole wished the wounded officer a speedy recovery.

