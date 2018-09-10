Schoolboys arrested for allegedly robbing schoolgirl at gunpoint

Two schoolboys, aged 17 and 18, were recently arrested after they allegedly held up a school girl with a firearm and stole her cell phone, reported Rising Sun Lenasia.

The boys were apprehended by SP Security after the girl alerted them to the robbery. A description was given to security personnel who had been patrolling in the area who then spotted the suspects at the Willow Street Park in Lenasia.

The two were found with a firearm, which they apparently stole from one of their parents.

Police were called to the scene and the two were arrested.

“The boys were released into the care of their parents,” said Lenasia SAPS spokesperson, Captain Hector Netshivhodza.

