South Africa 10.9.2018 12:17 pm

Lenasia man arrested with over R300k in counterfeit cash

Rebecca Mogalagadi
The counterfeit bank notes made up of R100 and R200 denominations amounted to R396 300.

The suspect was immediately arrested and charged with possession of counterfeit bank notes.

Police officers, attached to the Soweto Flying Squad and the K9 Unit, followed up on information that led them to a house in Liverpool Street, Lenasia on Thursday, where they found a 48-year-old man inside the premises, reported Rising Sun Lenasia.

“While conducting a search inside one of the bedrooms the officers discovered counterfeit bank notes concealed inside a plastic bag,” said Lenasia South SAPS spokesperson Sergeant Khalipha Mvula.

The counterfeit bank notes, made up of R100 and R200 denominations, amounted to R396 300. The suspect was immediately arrested and charged with possession of counterfeit bank notes.

