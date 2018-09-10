Pretoria gynae on a mission to prevent teenage pregnancy and STDs

Her passion for women and empowerment has led a Pretoria East gynaecologist to battle teenage pregnancy and sexually transmitted diseases, reported Pretoria East Rekord.

Dr Sebelelo Mojaki, 35, travels regularly throughout the city, sharing her expertise and educating young women at children’s homes about their bodies and sexual development.

“Education changes and improves psycho-social outcome of a community,” she said. “Sexuality and choices around sexual activity can prevent or worsen the public health dilemma, HIV infections, and sexually transmitted infections.”

Mojaki, who has been in the medical field for 11 years, said she often found that young women were at risk of unplanned pregnancies and STDs due to poor preventative measures and being ignorant of the impact alcohol had on their sexual decisions.

She said girls between the ages of eight and 12 lacked the knowledge of the difference between themselves and boys, as well as how to handle the changes in their bodies.

“The hormonal profile of girls and physiological impact of those hormones, how their genetic makeup determines the timing and process of body changes and what starts the changes need biological facts to explain,” she said. “One [girl] thought that changes are a reflection of a girl who is already thinking of having sex.”

Between 13 and 18, girls often believed myths about how to avoid pregnancy during unprotected sex, such as having non-penetrative sex.

She said it was very important to teach the girls about the effects of hormones on the libido and how the physiology was not controllable while the mental decision was.

“They can choose not to act on what they feel, even though what they feel is a sign of a healthy reproductive system.”

Her informal approach to these conversations allowed girls to open up and feel comfortable asking her anything without the fear of being reprimanded or judged.

Societal institutions are important to raise strong women. “Parents are best equipped to share their experiences growing up, with their children with an intention to help them make better choices to their own – maybe as conversations of sharing wisdom,” Mojaki said. “Ultimately, the gynaecologist will have in-depth knowledge of biological changes, psychologists will know more on mental development and changes and a social worker on the impact of poor choices made in teenage years so it is a team effort and parents can only do so much.” Mojaki said she was more than excited to empower young women. “It is a primary responsibility of women to be preoccupied with their issues, conditions – if they do not, it will stay a neglected matter.” The married mother of two said she intended extending her project to schools to reach a larger audience. “We hope an informed mind makes choices different to those of an uninformed mind.”

