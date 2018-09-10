No swine flu outbreak, NICD assures Pretoria residents

The national institute for communicable diseases (NICD) has insisted that there is no outbreak of the influenza strain, better known as swine flu, in the country.

This came after some Pretoria residents raised concerns on social media about a possible outbreak of the respiratory disease, Pretoria East Rekord reported.

There is swine flu outbreak in Pretoria…???????????? pic.twitter.com/d7FK6ZVADB — Reggy™ (@Reggy_rsa) August 1, 2018

The institute’s Jo McAnerney said the influenza season started on April 30, but there were no reported outbreaks of this specific virus.

“For the past several years [the disease] has behaved like any strain of seasonal influenza and patients infected with this strain should be treated like any other seasonal influenza case. Since the end of July, the predominant strain has been influenza B virus.”

She said pregnant women, people living with HIV, or children younger than two years old were at risk of contracting influenza.

“Practice basic hygiene such as avoiding close contact with an individual who has symptoms of respiratory infection and hand washing,” she said.

McAnerne advised people who showed symptoms of influenza to stay in bed, drink plenty of fluids, and treat the symptoms.

“There are antiviral medications that may decrease the severity of the illness and prevent complications, but these must be prescribed by a doctor and are most effective when initiated within 48 hours of the onset of illness.”

