 
menu
South Africa 10.9.2018 10:58 am

Tzaneen traffic officers build destitute family a new house

Tintswalo Shipalana
Cecelia Mathebula and her family. Image: Letaba Herald

Cecelia Mathebula and her family. Image: Letaba Herald

A fortunate single mother from Mavele Village outside Tzaneen received a new house which was built by compassionate traffic officers and a local radio station.

Cecelia Mathebula and her children are now living in their new three bedroom house which was officially opened on last Thursday, Letaba Herald reported.

The single mother used to live in a dilapidated one-room house until a local pastor known as Pastor Nkuna built her a new house with also one room.

Two compassionate traffic officers, Selaelo Malatjie and Baloyi, saw the need to build the family a bigger home.

ALSO READ: Msimanga announces new RDP houses built with money from sale of mayoral mansion

The officers used to each contribute R500 monthly for building material.

The officers also partnered Pastor Mlunghisi Malungana, founder of DBGFM, who gladly joined on board.

The three-bedroom house was also fully furnished.

“The overjoyed recipient was speechless when given the chance to respond. I’m grateful to everyone who made sure that this house is built and may God bless you and your families,” said Mathebula.

Bishop Malungana also appealed to the community to help with the electric wiring of the house, as it is the only part of the renovations that needed to be completed.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android

Related Stories
There is a way to stop bribery of metro cops 11.9.2018
ANC battle for Tzaneen local municipality taking shape 24.7.2018
Mystery behind historic Krugersdorp house revealed 22.7.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.