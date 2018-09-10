Tzaneen traffic officers build destitute family a new house

Cecelia Mathebula and her children are now living in their new three bedroom house which was officially opened on last Thursday, Letaba Herald reported.

The single mother used to live in a dilapidated one-room house until a local pastor known as Pastor Nkuna built her a new house with also one room.

Two compassionate traffic officers, Selaelo Malatjie and Baloyi, saw the need to build the family a bigger home.

The officers used to each contribute R500 monthly for building material.

The officers also partnered Pastor Mlunghisi Malungana, founder of DBGFM, who gladly joined on board.

The three-bedroom house was also fully furnished.

“The overjoyed recipient was speechless when given the chance to respond. I’m grateful to everyone who made sure that this house is built and may God bless you and your families,” said Mathebula.

Bishop Malungana also appealed to the community to help with the electric wiring of the house, as it is the only part of the renovations that needed to be completed.

