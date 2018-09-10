ANC chief whip requests NEC probe of ‘plot’ to oust Cyril

ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu has called for the ANC national executive committee to give its urgent attention to an alleged plot within the party to oust its president, Cyril Ramaphosa.

In a tweet yesterday, Mthembu expressed concern about the “alleged clandestine plot”.

Mthembu’s utterances usually reflect the inner thinking of the ANC, particularly the Ramaphosa group within the party.

“More seriously is the undermining of our state in its efforts to fight and reverse impacts of ‘state capture’. Those involved in the alleged plot also want to undermine the ANC 2019 election campaign so as to produce disastrous results,” Mthembu said.

“There’s no way that an ANC member dedicated to our movement’s unity would keep quiet when it is allegedly attacked.”