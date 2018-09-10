 
South Africa 10.9.2018 06:40 am

ANC chief whip requests NEC probe of ‘plot’ to oust Cyril

Erik Naki
FILE PICTURE: ANC Parliamentary chief whip Jackson Mthembu. Picture: Neil McCartney.

In a tweet yesterday, Mthembu expressed concern about the ‘alleged clandestine plot’ allegedly involving secretary-general Ace Magashule.

ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu has called for the ANC national executive committee to give its urgent attention to an alleged plot within the party to oust its president, Cyril Ramaphosa.

In a tweet yesterday, Mthembu expressed concern about the “alleged clandestine plot”.

Mthembu’s utterances usually reflect the inner thinking of the ANC, particularly the Ramaphosa group within the party.

“More seriously is the undermining of our state in its efforts to fight and reverse impacts of ‘state capture’. Those involved in the alleged plot also want to undermine the ANC 2019 election campaign so as to produce disastrous results,” Mthembu said.

“There’s no way that an ANC member dedicated to our movement’s unity would keep quiet when it is allegedly attacked.”

 

