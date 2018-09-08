PE schoolboy missing, SAPS seeks info from public

Eastern Cape police have asked the public to assist in locating the whereabouts of 12-year-old Port Elizabeth schoolboy Jordan Robert who went missing on Friday.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) is investigating a missing person case after Jordan failed to return home from school on Friday afternoon, Captain Mali Govender said.

“His mother took him to school on Friday morning and he never came home after school,” Govender said.

Jordan was last seen near the KFC in Cape Road in Kabega Park, Port Elizabeth. He was wearing a yellow jacket and grey pants.

Anyone who could assist with information regarding the whereabouts of the boy should contact Warrant Officer Bruce Madubedube of the Port Elizabeth family violence, child protection, and sexual offences unit on 071-475-2385, or the emergency number 10111, or Crime Stop at 08600-10111.

– African News Agency (ANA)