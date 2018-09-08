Bees attack paramedic and recyclers in Blairgowrie

Two informal recyclers and a paramedic were stung by a swarm of bees in Geneva Road on Friday afternoon, Randburg Sun reports.

Only the force of a fire extinguisher could ward off the swarm, rescuing all involved.

Security officers reportedly intervened with the extinguisher, after a paramedic also fell victim to the attack.

One of the victims went into shock and lost consciousness.

The guards managed to get the unconscious man away from the bees by putting him in a response vehicle and driving away, a report of the incident read.

All three men were taken to nearby hospitals.

