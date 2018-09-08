 
South Africa 8.9.2018 10:13 am

Bees attack paramedic and recyclers in Blairgowrie

Chantelle Fourie
One of the victims reportedly went into shock and lost consciousness.

A fire extinguisher was the only way the bees stopped stinging the unfortunate victims involved in the attack.

Two informal recyclers and a paramedic were stung by a swarm of bees in Geneva Road on Friday afternoon, Randburg Sun reports.

Only the force of a fire extinguisher could ward off the swarm, rescuing all involved.

ALSO READ: Start planning your bee-friendlier garden in time for spring

Security officers reportedly intervened with the extinguisher, after a paramedic also fell victim to the attack.

Two recyclers who were attacked by a swarm of bees outside LISOF this afternoon.

One of the victims went into shock and lost consciousness.

The guards managed to get the unconscious man away from the bees by putting him in a response vehicle and driving away, a report of the incident read.

All three men were taken to nearby hospitals.

