Alleged CIT robber shot dead after heist in Pretoria

A suspected robber was shot dead following a cash-in-transit (CIT) robbery in Florida, Pretoria, police said in a statement on Friday.

According to the statement, a security guard was collecting money at a service station in Florida when he was confronted by two armed men and robbed of an undisclosed amount of cash as well as his firearm.

Suspects then shot at the CIT vehicle, hitting a tyre, before fleeing in a light delivery vehicle. Police immediately circulated the suspects’ vehicle, which was later spotted in Dobsonville. A high speed chase ensured, where one of the suspects was shot and killed.

An AK-47 rifle and three pistols were recovered. The other three suspects escaped, but investigations to track them are underway.

“The swift action of police is now the business of the day, we can’t co-govern with criminals. Nothing will distract or divert our attention from creating a safe and secure environment”, said the Minister of Police Bheki Cele.

“I want to commend the good work done by our men and women in blue in ensuring all inhabitants of South Africa are safe and feel safe,” Cele concluded.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android