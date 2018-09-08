A sunny but cold Sunday on the cards for Gauteng

The gloomy weather around the country is expected to clear up by tomorrow, according to the South African Weather Service.

This comes after cut-off low pressure systems, which are common in South Africa, especially in winter, went to the coast and spread throughout the country this weekend.

Weather forecaster William Msimanga said there were widespread and isolated showers in the southern part of the country, including the Eastern Cape and the Western Cape, yesterday which would persist today. He said localised floods were prevalent in these regions, as well as snowfalls on the mountains.

The isolated showers around the country were expected to clear up by tomorrow afternoon in Gauteng.

However, he said the high areas, including KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and the Eastern Cape, would have rainfall right through to tomorrow.

Mpumalanga would have drizzle throughout the day.

