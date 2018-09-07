 
South Africa 7.9.2018 04:54 pm

North West PEC disbandment illegal as meeting descended into chaos – lawyers

Citizen reporter
Former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo is seen at a press conference at Luthuli House, 23 May 2018, where he announced that he would be going on early retirement, thus leaving his post as premier of the North West Province. Picture: Michel Bega

Representatives of four regions in the North West are challenging the ANC’s decision to disband the province’s PEC in court.

Four ANC regions in North West province will be challenging the disbandment of the province’s Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) in court, eNCA has reported.

According to a lawyer’s letter an eNCA journalist included in a tweet, representatives of four Regional Executive Committees (REC) are arguing the decision to disband the PEC was unlawful and unconstitutional.

The letter has been sent to ANC secretary general Ace Magashule.

According to the letter, the meeting at which the decision was made “descended into chaos,” rendering the decision unlawful.

READ MORE: Disbandment of ANC North West PEC ‘a positive step’, says Sanco

The ANC NEC last week dissolved the North West provincial executive committee led by Supra Mahumapelo and established a provincial task team headed by North West premier Job Mokgoro.

The regions – Dr Kenneth Kaunda, Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati, Ngaka Modiri Molema and Bojanala – said they respect the authority of the NWC and NEC and that they would respect their decisions at all times.

“As disciplined members, we stand resolute against factional decisions taken to exert intra-party political regime change to cultivate ground to ensure handsome reward for factional lieutenants who were campaigning for the victorious presidential campaign in Nasrec.”

They slammed the national leadership for what they termed “selective consideration of facts” and further claimed NWC members who visited the province were biased towards their aligned comrades.

READ MORE: ANC structures want disbanded North West PEC to complete term

“We, as regional structures, refuse to embrace this backdoor entrenchment of a faction [disguised] as intervention by NWC.”

“Instead of us focusing our energies in the implementation of Thuma-Mina and elections programmes for the decisive victory of the movement in the 2019 general elections, we will be ready at all times to work with everybody in our movement who embraces unity but we shall shun any attempt by anyone to claim cheap factional victories by ripping our movement apart.”

Meanwhile, an alliance partner of the Congress of SA Trade Unions (Cosatu) in North West said it welcomed the dissolution of the PEC.

“We patiently give the ANC a chance to deal with its internal matters which were to affect the forthcoming national election if not been attended. We are happy today that NEC has disbanded the PEC.”

