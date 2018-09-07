FULL VIDEO: Supra wasn’t begging the ANC

Another video clip of North West Chairperson Supra Mahumapelo elaborating that he was not apologizing to the ANC, but instead making an example of what he would do if he was in the shoes of axed mayor Alfred Thale, has surfaced.

Mahumapelo was responding to media questions on the former mayor of Ramotshere Moiloa Local Municipality, Alfred Thale.

The Citizen earlier reported on a video which now appears to have been edited, distorting its entire context.

New footage of the entire video shows Mahumapelo speaking to the media and elaborating that had he been in the shoes of axed mayor Thale he would acknowledge his mistakes and apologize to the ANC.

Mahumapelo, speaking in Setswana, said Thale should appeal to the ANC for forgiveness.

“I’m a disgraced failure, who has witnessed his mistakes,” he said in the video, adding that the former mayor needed to admit to doing what he was not supposed to.

The footage was taken in 2015.

Mahumapelo announced in May 2018 that he was going into early retirement and thus vacating the North West premier post.

The 49-year-old told media that if he did not step down, he would be accused of using the office to fight in his defence.

Mahumapelo, now chairperson of the ANC in the North West, also survived calls for him to leave after resigning as premier.

Some National Executive Committee members and Mahumapelo’s detractors have expressed their desire to have him removed as chairperson as the new premier would still report to him.

It was the ANC’s secretary general Jessie Duarte who confirmed that Mahumapelo handed his resignation letter to the speaker of the provincial legislature.

The North West chair was expected to resign due to widespread protests that gripped the province earlier this year.

