Muldersdrift community donates foodstuffs to firefighters

The Muldersdrift Fire Protection Association (FPA) requested the Muldersdrift community’s assistance in providing cooldrinks and water for emergency services personnel fighting fires in the Johannesburg CBD and Kya Sands, reports Krugersdorp News.

Shenan Cochrane from the Muldersdrift FPA contacted Tim, the owner of Foodzone, and arranged with him that Foodzone would be a drop-off point for donations.

By 8am on Thursday morning, trolleys were set up at Foodzone and the Muldersdrift community’s contributions started pouring in.

Laerskool Muldersdrif donated 100 bottles of water to the firefighters.

Drift Reaction, a local security company, kindly loaded the donations and took them through to the Florida fire station.

