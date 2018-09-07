 
menu
South Africa 7.9.2018 02:02 pm

Muldersdrift community donates foodstuffs to firefighters

Janine Viljoen
A Drift Reaction member loading the goods into a vehicle. Photos: Submitted.

A Drift Reaction member loading the goods into a vehicle. Photos: Submitted.

Donations poured in by the trolley full and were promptly taken to the Florida fire station.

The Muldersdrift Fire Protection Association (FPA) requested the Muldersdrift community’s assistance in providing cooldrinks and water for emergency services personnel fighting fires in the Johannesburg CBD and Kya Sands, reports Krugersdorp News.

Shenan Cochrane from the Muldersdrift FPA contacted Tim, the owner of Foodzone, and arranged with him that Foodzone would be a drop-off point for donations.

ALSO READ: UPDATE: Three firefighters confirmed dead in Joburg govt building fire

By 8am on Thursday morning, trolleys were set up at Foodzone and the Muldersdrift community’s contributions started pouring in.

Laerskool Muldersdrif donated 100 bottles of water to the firefighters.

Drift Reaction, a local security company, kindly loaded the donations and took them through to the Florida fire station.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android

Related Stories
Alleged CIT robber shot dead after heist in Pretoria 8.9.2018
Exhausted firefighters suffer trauma after colleagues’ deaths 7.9.2018
Deadly Joburg building fire spreads 6.9.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.