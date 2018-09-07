Buses transporting reed dance participants inspected

Seventeen buses transporting more than 1 500 maidens to the annual uMkhosi Wonhlanga (reed dance) festival were inspected at the Richards Bay Testing Centre on Thursday, Zululand Observer reports.

Accompanied by traffic officials, uMhlathuze Deputy Mayor Dudu Sibiya said this was to ensure that buses were safe to travel in.

“With the high number of accidents on the roads, we wanted to ensure that the maidens travel in buses that are in good condition and that they will arrive in Nongoma and return home safely,” Sibiya said.

She assured parents that all the buses are in good order after a full inspection was conducted.

KZN MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison Mxolisi Kaunda said law enforcement operations will also be deployed on all the roads.

Traffic officials will focus on overloading, excessive speeding, drinking and driving, seat belts, vehicle and driver fitness, and roadworthiness.

