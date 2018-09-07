Petrol price increases force Springs taxi bosses to raise fares

Springs Taxi Association announced an increase in taxi fare, effective from September 17, African Reporter reports.

“We tried to absorb the petrol increases for the past few months, but now we are forced to implement the increase. I believe the community will receive the news well,” said Leonard Molo, chairperson of the Springs Taxi Association.

The R1 increment was one of the resolutions achieved at the last general meeting held on August 28.

From September 17 local taxis (4+1) will cost R8 and a taxi to Springs CBD from KwaThema will cost R13 per trip.

The association urged the community to be vigilant while boarding taxis.

Zakhele Mndebele, chairperson of the 4+1 committee explained: “We are receiving complaints about people being attacked by so-called taxi drivers, especially 4+1s.

“We have realised that commuters have not been paying attention to the new stickers that each car should have if they are working ekasi.”

In June the association rolled out a sticker system to make it easy to identify 4+1 taxis and distinguish them from private cars.

Mndebele continued: “There are many criminals who take advantage of the community by posing as taxi drivers.

“Commuters can avoid becoming victims by just paying more attention.”

The unique number stickers can be found on the front and back windows of each car.

Sipho Simelane, also from the 4+1 committee, added: “If you need to lay any complaint, and you have the correct sticker number of the taxi, we will be able to quickly establish who that car belongs to and who is the driver.”

The association encouraged all 4+1 taxi owners who have not had their vehicles tagged, to do so as soon as possible.

The committee is available at the Majola taxi rank.

