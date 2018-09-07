Malema calls for ‘face-to-face’ encounter with ‘provocative’ AfriForum

As a reaction to submissions by AfriForum made in parliament on Thursday about land reform, EFF leader Julius Malema – a long-time target of the Afrikaner rights lobby group – said it might be time for the EFF and AfriForum to have it out face to face.

“Afriforum is very provocative, maybe is time for us to engage face to face,” he wrote on Twitter.

AfriForum’s Ernst Roets yesterday responded to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s promise that, “in recognising the original sin of land dispossession … government would continue the land reform programme that entails expropriation of land without compensation”. Roets claimed the narrative that whites stole the land was “the single biggest historical fallacy of our time” and the ANC was leading the country into a “communist utopia”. Settlement, treaties and cooperation – and “most controversial, but least significant” by conquest – were reasons for white ownership of land, Roets asserted. His claims were the verbal equivalent of poking a stick into a large wasps’ nest. “This process is a waste of time,” the United Democratic Movement’s Mncedisi Filtane yelled at Roets, while the EFF’s Floyd Shivambu said he was determined now to amend the constitution. The African Christian Democratic Party’s Steven Swart said he was disappointed by Roets’ submission, noting the process was about restorative justice. “People are hardening their hearts on what you have said today,” Swart said.

The EFF’s position on land is that all private land ownership should cease, and it should all be nationalised and then administered by the state through complicated leasing deals.

AfriForum has repeatedly said it finds this proposal ridiculous and that it will destroy the economy.

The group have also taken Malema to court for hate speech in the past, and won, while their private prosecutions unit headed by Advocate Gerrie Nel intends to privately prosecute Malema on corruption charges if the National Prosecuting Authority declines to.

Malema’s comments divided Twitter on Thursday.

No CIC, Do not give irrelevant people a platform to shine. We are busy with serious things here, we don't have time for hendrik verwoerds nieces and nephews. Wena just focus on your Presidency next year my CIC.#MalemaForPresident pic.twitter.com/jj1mQXKHxH — Thabo Makaota (@masthibo) September 6, 2018

That must be the funniest thing I heard all year! ???????????? President???! ???????????????????????????????? Bwahahahahaaha!! JUJU has a better chance of getting pregnant. ????????‍♂️ — JAY (@Jay_du_Plessis) September 6, 2018

They dont understand normal engagement..they need unconventional ways of engagement..! — Tony tornado Yengeni (@tyengeni1954) September 7, 2018

Lead us messiah wethu.. pic.twitter.com/RTHmxJfXSy — Onako Lumumba (@fighter_shasha) September 6, 2018

No to portraying him as Jesus! But @Julius_S_Malema is my 2019 president!!!! — Mandla Khumalo (@nelmankhumalo) September 6, 2018

Please do it Mr. Malema we need to move ahead as A Nation together ???????????? — Harold Potter (@hapotter) September 6, 2018

Yes. Getting rid of that parasite would be a big relief. — Stephen le Roux (@KuluRoux) September 6, 2018