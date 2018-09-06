Transnet suspends two senior executives over locomotives tender

Transnet’s board has suspended two senior executives.

The state entity issued a statement this evening, indicating that Thamsanqa Jiyane, the chief officer of advanced manufacturing of Transnet Engineering, and Lindiwe Mdletshe, the senior manager of strategic sourcing for Transnet Freight Rail, have been suspended.

The employees are implicated in “multiple investigations” commissioned by the Transnet Board, particularly the awarding of the 1 064 Locomotives Acquisition tender, which escalated to more than R54 billion, Transnet said.

They were both served with formal notices of the intention to place them on precautionary suspension on August 15, and were granted the opportunity to put forward a defence.

The board said at a special meeting on Wednesday, it considered their representations.

The board concluded that representations by the employees were implausible and that their continued presence at Transnet is likely to hinder and prejudice further forensic investigations that the board has instituted.

“Further charges against the implicated parties include the withholding of company information that is crucial and relevant to the locomotives tender from the forensic investigation, not co-operating with investigators and refusing to hand over company property in the form of laptops, mobile phones and other devices. The Board will execute other resolutions confirmed by yesterday’s meeting in due course,” the statement read.

