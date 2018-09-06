 
South Africa 6.9.2018 04:08 pm

DA to lay criminal charges against Richmond councillors for alleged R1m fraud

Citizen reporter
Image: Twitter/SAPS

The party says the municipality has also been marred by political killings.

The DA announced on Thursday that they would lay charges against Richmond municipal councillors implicated in alleged fraud in the municipality.

Richmond is a town on the banks of the upper Illovo River in the midlands of KwaZulu-Natal, about 38km southwest of Pietermaritzburg.

DA councillor Goodman Madonda said they would lay criminal charges against two finance officials – whom they named – for allegedly defrauding the municipality.

The party claims the officials concerned colluded in making unnecessary payments of more than R1 million. They offered up one document in their possession that they would be providing as evidence.

Alleged KZN fraud.

“This is one of many fraudulent dealings that have been taking place in this municipality,” said DA spokesperson Philisiwe Sefatsa.

Sefatsa said: “Services in this municipality have come to a standstill because of maladministration, corruption and infighting. This is the municipality where many political killings have been reported. The DA is concerned that if perpetrators are not investigated and arrested soon, they will loot the poverty-stricken municipality to the ground.”

