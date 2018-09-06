Zondo grants Hlongwane, Kaunda right to cross-examine Jonas, Mentor

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo at the commission of inquiry into state capture on Thursday granted businessman Fana Hlongwane the right to cross-examine former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas, and former presidential adviser Lakela Kaunda the right to examine former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor.
He also granted Hawks official Alois Mtolo the right to cross-examine Mentor.
Zondo reserved judgment on both Duduzane Zuma and Gupta brothers Ajay and Rajesh’s applications for leave to cross-examine witnesses who implicated them in their evidence at the commision.
Advocate Vincent Maleka has not yet expanded on what the conditions for the cross-examination of Jonas and Mentor will entail.
Earlier on Thursday, Zondo sought to set the record straight regarding reports of him saying those implicated in the testimony who had applied to cross-examine the witnesses must also face cross-examination.
The Citizen reported that Zondo had indicated this in response to an application from Lakela Kaunda for leave to cross-examine Vytjie Mentor over her allegation that Kaunda had called her in 2010 to arrange a meeting with then president Jacob Zuma.
“They need to put up their version … We must know what their version is,” Zondo said.
Other lawyers who have applied to cross-examine those who have testified at the inquiry on behalf of people implicated include those representing former minister Lynne Brown and one other Hawks official. Faith Muthambi, notably, has not applied.
They are seeking to cross-examine Mcebisi Jonas, Vytjie Mentor, Phumla Williams, and Themba Maseko.
