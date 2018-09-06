Zondo grants Hlongwane, Kaunda right to cross-examine Jonas, Mentor

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo at the commission of inquiry into state capture on Thursday granted businessman Fana Hlongwane the right to cross-examine former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas, and former presidential adviser Lakela Kaunda the right to examine former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor.

He also granted Hawks official Alois Mtolo the right to cross-examine Mentor.

Zondo reserved judgment on both Duduzane Zuma and Gupta brothers Ajay and Rajesh’s applications for leave to cross-examine witnesses who implicated them in their evidence at the commision.

Advocate Vincent Maleka has not yet expanded on what the conditions for the cross-examination of Jonas and Mentor will entail.

