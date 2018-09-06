Phoenix schools under siege after multiple robberies reported

Phoenix schools have come under attack by criminals recently after police revealed that in a six-day period from August 24 to last Thursday, a total of four schools in the area had been robbed, reports Phoenix Sun.

On Friday, August 24, Rydalvale Primary School was securely locked and the alarm was activated.

On Monday, the complainant received a call informing her that the school had been broken into.

Upon inspection, it was discovered that the staffroom window was forced open and entry was gained. Cash to the amount of R8 000 was taken from the office.

During the same period, Ferndale Combined School was also broken into. The ceiling board in the principal’s office was removed and cash to the amount of R2 500 as well as a laptop were missing.

Over the course of the night from Wednesday through to Thursday morning, Rydalpark Secondary School was also robbed. Entry was gained through the ceiling as well. Items were thrown around in the office and a computer with a keyboard and printer, all to the value of R10 000, was missing.

A case of business burglary is being investigated.

On Tuesday August 28 at about 2am, the security guard at Woodview Secondary School was held up by seven men, all armed with sticks, knives and bush knives.

It is alleged that the suspects grabbed the security guard and demanded that he show them where the most valuable items are kept in the school.

He then showed them the computer room. The suspects then took computer equipment to the value of R60 000 and fled in an Isuzu bakkie. A case of business robbery is being investigated.

Communications officer of Phoenix SAPS Cpt Louise Naidoo said: “No arrests have been made in any of these cases as the suspects are unknown. If anyone in the community may have witnessed these break-ins in the schools or have any information regarding the suspects, contact the Phoenix detectives on 031 508-2300.”

