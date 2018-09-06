 
South Africa 6.9.2018

KZN woman’s hijacking terror ride to KwaMashu

Avinash Singh

The suspects instructed the victim to open the door and move to the passenger side of the vehicle, and to keep her face down while they drove with her to KwaMashu.

A woman was taken on a terror ride during a hijacking in Phoenix, KwaZulu-Natal last Wednesday, Phoenix Sun reports.

It is alleged by the victim that on Wednesday at 7pm, she was driving along Stonebridge Drive in a white VW Polo when suddenly a grey vehicle drove past her and stopped in front of her.

Two unknown men walked towards her, both armed with firearms.

They instructed her to open the door and move to the passenger side of the vehicle. They then instructed her to keep her face down.

The suspects took her cellphone, weave, wedding rings, R1 200 cash and demanded her bank PIN number.

They drove around and then picked up two other men. The suspects then drove with the victim to KwaMashu, where they dropped her off.

The victim managed to contact her husband with the assistance of people around her.

Communications officer of Phoenix SAPS Cpt Louise Naidoo said, “The suspects left with the complainant’s vehicle and other items, all to the value of R18 000. The victim is lucky to be uninjured. A case of carjacking has been opened and is currently under investigation. No arrests have been made yet.”

