 
menu
South Africa 6.9.2018 08:39 am

Trio accused of murdering pensioner rearrested after alleged murder spree

Tereasa Dias
Shaun Oosthuizen (38), Marynna Mandy Vorster (48) and John du Plooy (26)

Shaun Oosthuizen (38), Marynna Mandy Vorster (48) and John du Plooy (26)

The accused linked to 85-year-old Hetta Potgieter’s murder were rearrested after being linked to two more killings.

The three accused in the murder of 85-year-old Hetta Potgieter have been arrested for two more murders committed after they were granted bail. Shaun Oosthuizen, 38, Marynna Mandy Vorster, 48 and John du Plooy, 26 were granted bail on August 3, reports Lowvelder.

Police spokesman and investigating officer Lt Col Erhard Stroh said he assisted police in Alberton in rearresting the three after they were linked to the murders of two more elderly women in old age homes in Alberton and Roodepoort.

ALSO READ: Police reveal crucial details of elderly Mpumalanga resident’s murder

The trio are now linked to six murders across the country.

Potgieter was killed on July 1 in her flat at Macadamia Care Centre.

Her body was discovered the following morning on the bathroom floor. She had been suffocated and her hands tied behind her back. The cause of death was determined as suffocation.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android

Related Stories
Phone places cop at alleged love rival’s murder scene 5.9.2018
No space for murdered Coligny teenager in bakkie’s cab, court hears 4.9.2018
East London court postpones case of cop accused of killing wife 4.9.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.