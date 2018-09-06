Trio accused of murdering pensioner rearrested after alleged murder spree

The three accused in the murder of 85-year-old Hetta Potgieter have been arrested for two more murders committed after they were granted bail. Shaun Oosthuizen, 38, Marynna Mandy Vorster, 48 and John du Plooy, 26 were granted bail on August 3, reports Lowvelder.

Police spokesman and investigating officer Lt Col Erhard Stroh said he assisted police in Alberton in rearresting the three after they were linked to the murders of two more elderly women in old age homes in Alberton and Roodepoort.

The trio are now linked to six murders across the country.

Potgieter was killed on July 1 in her flat at Macadamia Care Centre.

Her body was discovered the following morning on the bathroom floor. She had been suffocated and her hands tied behind her back. The cause of death was determined as suffocation.

