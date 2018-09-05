 
South Africa 5.9.2018

Man with down syndrome hijacked with car in East London

Ryan Meyers, 34, who has down syndrome, went missing when the car he was in was hijacked in East London, 5 September 2018. Picture: Supplied

Any person with information on the vehicle or the missing person should contact the crime stop number on 0860 010 111.

East London police in the Eastern Cape are appealing to community members for assistance after 34-year-old Ryan Meyers, who has down syndrome, went missing on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Hazel Maqala said it was alleged that a Blue Mazda 3 with registration FFM218EC was parked in front of a tyre fitment centre in Cambridge Street on Wednesday afternoon.

Maqala said the father of the missing man, Warrant Officer Floyd Meyers, was busy inside the shop, when an unknown male got into Meyers’ vehicle and drove off.

Meyers’ son, who has down syndrome, was in the vehicle at the time.

A search by the SA Police Service has been intensified.

Police have registered a case of missing person and theft of motor vehicle.

African News Agency (ANA)

