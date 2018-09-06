Tshwane whistleblowers ‘living in fear’ of Mosola

Tshwane city manager Moeketsi Mosola might be going down, but it appears he wants his whistleblowers to go down with him, as senior officials are living in fear of his alleged intimidation.

According to information received by The Citizen, Mosola has targeted four senior officials suspected of being the whistleblowers that exposed the alleged irregular GladAfrica contract.

The irregular tender has led to the pending suspension of Mosola, after he was issued with a notice of intent to suspend more than a week ago by the city’s council. The city head was given seven days to provide reasons why he should not be suspended.

But despite Mosola submitting his reasons on Friday night, he allegedly continued to target those suspected to have contributed to his looming suspension.

According to a senior official who wished to remain anonymous, Mosola requested human resource files of the group heads of various departments on Thursday, before submitting his reasons to not be suspended.

He allegedly targeted the group heads of social and community development; utility services; roads and transport, as well as suspended human resources head Gerald Shingange.

Shingange has been suspended for his alleged involvement in the irregular appointment of former Tshwane chief of staff Marietha Aucamp, who had lied about her qualifications.

Last month, Mosola went on a posting-spree on social media, accusing “white people” of bribing the media as vengeance for Aucamp’s dismissal.

Shingange, however, has been on suspension since July, while the other three group heads have apparently been left to bear the brunt, a source said.

“The trio had their delegates authority withdrawn earlier this year for refusing to sign task orders for GladAfrica. Fearing they might lose their jobs, they apologised. He suspects them to be among the whistleblowers. Officials are living in fear,” the source said.

Mosola would not confirm nor deny the allegations. He told The Citizen he would cooperate with the investigations launched by mayor Solly Msimanga to probe the GladAfrica tender.

“It will be inappropriate to comment on ongoing internal processes. Suffice to say, up to now, I have fully complied with the City of Tshwane council decision and processes,” Mosola said.

