Business 6.9.2018 06:30 am

Amplats ‘must lose mining licence if workers’ housing not addressed’

Brian Sokutu
Crushed platinum rich ore rocks are transported to large concrete silos as small stones to be stored for processing later.

The department of mineral resources should monitor Amplats to ensure it was complying with the conditions of its mining licence, BMF says.

The Bench Marks Foundation (BMF) wants the department of mineral resources to revoke Anglo American Platinum Corporation’s (Amplats) mining licence if the company does not set a new timetable to address the housing needs of its workers.060506

Releasing the latest study in its 13th Policy Gap series, Critical Analysis of Amplats Sustainable Development Reporting from 2003 to 2015, BMF said yesterday that although Amplats had spent R14.1 million on hostel refurbishment, only 5 743 workers lived in converted hostels in 2015.

The BMF called on the department to compel the company to address the housing needs of employees at its mining operations.

It said that in this regard, the socioeconomic implications of the housing allowance should be revisited “to ensure all workers and their dependants enjoy an adequate standard of living”.

BMF said Amplats should explain how the hostel conversion process had an impact on local communities and government.

The department of mineral resources, the report said, should monitor Amplats to ensure that it was complying with the conditions of its mining licence.

Other recommendations made by the BMF include:

  • The SA Local Government Association should engage with Amplats about integrating its housing and economic development initiatives with local government’s Integrated Development Planning.
  • Government should ensure there are budgets and compliance for water and sanitation provision to communities.
  • Violators and water polluters should be brought to book.
  • The SA Human Rights Commission should convene an urgent meeting with other Chapter 9 institutions to discuss key findings and recommendations of the report and their role in promoting them.
  • The public protector should back civil society groups to ensure the department “does not permit a tick box approach” to compliance by mining companies.

