 
menu
South Africa 5.9.2018 01:06 pm

‘Rat’ caught feasting on the sweeter things in life

Nica Schreuder
A mouse in a display cabinet at Shoprite Yeoville. Image: Facebook/Pretty Ndhlovu

A mouse in a display cabinet at Shoprite Yeoville. Image: Facebook/Pretty Ndhlovu

A rodent was recently captured inside Shoprite Yeoville’s bakery display, causing a public outcry regarding the mall’s alleged lax health standards.

A Shoprite customer was recently unpleasantly surprised at the selection of the store’s bakery after a rodent popped up in the confectionery display cabinet.

The customer, Pretty Ndhlovu, took to Facebook in June to expose the rodent and apparent lax hygiene standards at the Shoprite. The post has since resurfaced, and caused quite a storm on both Twitter and Facebook, with some users reacting by pledging to boycott Shoprite.

Ndhlovu’s post read: “So today I decided to grab a pie from Shoprite Yeoville… Got to the ovens and waited for help, which took 10 good minutes of pure neglect. The counter was left unattended and since I wanted that pie I exercised patience. THEN BOOM, Mr Rat was right in front of me feasting on those yummies. So when I took out my phone to take pictures, that’s when I saw the staff flocking from all corners.

“Our health is at stake here, please share!!”

The innocent rodent was caught snacking on some gingerbread. Image: Facebook/Pretty Ndhlovu

Image: Facebook/Pretty Ndhlovu

Although the post references a rat, it is clear that it is a mouse feasting on gingerbread.

Shoprite Yeoville did release a statement on Wednesday in lieu of the June 5 post resurfacing, apologising profusely for the incident.

“We are sorry that such an unfortunate incident happened in our store. We have already taken action on 5 June to address the problem and all affected stock was destroyed. We have also implemented measures to address pest control in the store and prevent any further chance of rodents entering the store from outside. We can assure you that food safety and hygiene are non-negotiable in our business,” the statement read.

Twitter users were not convinced by their apologetic stance.

Others claim that they have seen similar incidents contravening health standards at Shoprite, and are not surprised that a mouse was found in the store.

Perhaps the mouse helping himself to a delicious snack is a blessing in disguise for Shoprite, as irate Twitter users from across the country are also posting their grievances with the alleged deplorable health standards.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android

Related Stories
Nadia Nakai apologises for homphobic tweets 5.9.2018
Kindergarten principal fired after hiring a pole dancer to perform at school 4.9.2018
AKA: I’m not bothered about being called gay 3.9.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.