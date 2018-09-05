‘Rat’ caught feasting on the sweeter things in life

A Shoprite customer was recently unpleasantly surprised at the selection of the store’s bakery after a rodent popped up in the confectionery display cabinet.

The customer, Pretty Ndhlovu, took to Facebook in June to expose the rodent and apparent lax hygiene standards at the Shoprite. The post has since resurfaced, and caused quite a storm on both Twitter and Facebook, with some users reacting by pledging to boycott Shoprite.

Ndhlovu’s post read: “So today I decided to grab a pie from Shoprite Yeoville… Got to the ovens and waited for help, which took 10 good minutes of pure neglect. The counter was left unattended and since I wanted that pie I exercised patience. THEN BOOM, Mr Rat was right in front of me feasting on those yummies. So when I took out my phone to take pictures, that’s when I saw the staff flocking from all corners.

“Our health is at stake here, please share!!”

Although the post references a rat, it is clear that it is a mouse feasting on gingerbread.

Rats are part of the Shoprite/Checkers ecosystem. They been there since the Grand Bazaar days. and will be there till we move to Mars. Cleanliness of each store is onus of the store manager. — The Dot Connector (@ferdisaacs) September 5, 2018

What if the rat is the pastry chef at that Shoprite? pic.twitter.com/L189jDNuq2 — Ms.Mahlangu (@selina_m85) September 5, 2018

Shoprite Yeoville did release a statement on Wednesday in lieu of the June 5 post resurfacing, apologising profusely for the incident.

“We are sorry that such an unfortunate incident happened in our store. We have already taken action on 5 June to address the problem and all affected stock was destroyed. We have also implemented measures to address pest control in the store and prevent any further chance of rodents entering the store from outside. We can assure you that food safety and hygiene are non-negotiable in our business,” the statement read.

Twitter users were not convinced by their apologetic stance.

Evidence?? You claim ‘non-negotiable on hygiene’ yet rats dance on your food, what happens at night? No please don’t treat us like blank fools! We demand more evidence that you don’t take the lives of the consumers cheap! @Radio702 @EFFSouthAfrica @METROFMSA — BQ Collections (@1z1babes) September 5, 2018

@Shoprite_SA is this fair to sell things that are walked over by rats? @WeActForChange this is unhealthy what does the cleaning stuff do? @Shoprite_SA yeoville @eNCA @SABCnews pic.twitter.com/4HF7UeMNWu — #TeamChxddarSaan (@itsChxddarSaan) September 5, 2018

Others claim that they have seen similar incidents contravening health standards at Shoprite, and are not surprised that a mouse was found in the store.

I dont buy from Shoprite PERIOD. I once saw a huge rat a few years ago at their shop in Embalenhle Secunda. I walked out same time without looking back. — Mtungwa Mbulase ka Mashobane (@Skhumza) September 5, 2018

@Shoprite_SA we are used to this filth don't bother try to calm this down. Flies, rats roaches are all part of the stuff at shoprite — Thabang ???? (@sk1d0) September 5, 2018

The worst one is the one in Roodepoort central. That one has it all, the rats, horrible service, people are sent away for dressing a certain way, bad attitude from not only the stuff but management aswell. It's pure hell there @Shoprite_SA #shopritesouthafrica — Moonwashedrose7 (@Moonwashedrose7) September 5, 2018

Perhaps the mouse helping himself to a delicious snack is a blessing in disguise for Shoprite, as irate Twitter users from across the country are also posting their grievances with the alleged deplorable health standards.

Hawu @Shoprite_SA is one shop where we shop with rats! The one here in central PMB the rats run around the cashiers while you wait in the queue???????????????? — I Want 15m Bonus!????????‍♂️ (@Ndodamphini) September 4, 2018

