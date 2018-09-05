 
South Africa 5.9.2018 12:21 pm

Minister spends more than R116k on cutlery and crockery for her office

Citizen reporter
Social Development Minister Susan Shabangu. Picture: Supplied

The social development minister says the goods were purchased in compliance with National Treasury regulations.

Minister of Social Development Susan Shabangu has spent R116 528 on crockery and cutlery for her official office since she took over the department from the previous minister Bathabile Dlamini.

In a written reply to Inkatha Freedom Party MP Liezel van der Merwe which has since been posted online by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa), Shabangu confirmed the purchase of crockery and cutlery for her office.

“Crockery and cutlery amount was procured for R116 528.56. Crockery and cutlery were purchased in compliance with National Treasury regulations,” she said.

Last year the Daily Maverick reported that Shabangu kept a private office of at least 15 people while regulations prescribed for her to have no more than 10. The bloated office cost the department more than R10 million.

Ministers’ spending has been in the spotlight in the last few weeks after parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) revealed that the department of public works had spent half a million rand on braai entertainment areas in ministerial houses.

