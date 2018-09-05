Minister spends more than R116k on cutlery and crockery for her office

Minister of Social Development Susan Shabangu has spent R116 528 on crockery and cutlery for her official office since she took over the department from the previous minister Bathabile Dlamini.

In a written reply to Inkatha Freedom Party MP Liezel van der Merwe which has since been posted online by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa), Shabangu confirmed the purchase of crockery and cutlery for her office.

Minister of #SocialDevelopment, Susan Shabangu, who expects destitute #SASSA pensioners to live on R1 695 a month, has spent R116 528, 56 on #cutlery & #crockery for her office. See her response to a question in @ParliamentofRSA by @Liezl_vdMerwe pic.twitter.com/ip2eNtlLwv — OUTA (@OUTASA) September 4, 2018

“Crockery and cutlery amount was procured for R116 528.56. Crockery and cutlery were purchased in compliance with National Treasury regulations,” she said.

Last year the Daily Maverick reported that Shabangu kept a private office of at least 15 people while regulations prescribed for her to have no more than 10. The bloated office cost the department more than R10 million.

Ministers’ spending has been in the spotlight in the last few weeks after parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) revealed that the department of public works had spent half a million rand on braai entertainment areas in ministerial houses.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.