 
menu
South Africa 5.9.2018 11:50 am

WATCH: Devastating fire rips through Edenvale apartments

Stephan Lehman
Hilton Court apartments in Eastleigh were ablaze on Tuesday night. Image: video screenshot

Hilton Court apartments in Eastleigh were ablaze on Tuesday night. Image: video screenshot

No serious injuries were reported, although the families affected by the fire have lost everything and all donations are welcomed.

A devastating fire ripped through the Hilton Court apartments in Eastleigh on Tuesday night, reports Bedfordview Edenvale News.

It is believed a total of six units were destroyed in the fire.

No serious injuries were reported.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Sunninghill complex on fire

In an effort to assist the residents affected by the fire, two drop-off points for donations have been set up.

Residents wanting to donate goods can drop items off at the NG Kerk in Edenvale situated at the corner of Seventh Avenue and Fourth Street until 1pm.

Alternatively, residents can drop donations off at New Roof Properties situated at 32 Central Avenue, Eastleigh.

The families affected by the fire have lost everything and all donations are welcomed.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android

Related Stories
Two Edenvale police officers arrested for alleged corruption 5.7.2018
Five caught in Edenvale with nearly R1m in stolen cables 22.6.2018
Man detained after asking R3 000 for return of stolen dog 11.4.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.