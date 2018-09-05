KZN north magisterial district to be re-demarcated

To allow rural communities easier access to justice services, the uMkhanyakude magisterial district is to be re-demarcated, reports Zululand Observer.

The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development initiated the project, which seeks to align magisterial district boundaries as far as is possible within the boundaries of district municipalities.

This rationalisation of magisterial districts will ensure the presence of a court at local municipalities within district municipalities, thereby increasing access to justice for the indigent and vulnerable members of society.

The proposed uMkhanyakude magisterial district will be proclaimed to follow the boundary of the uMkhanyakude district municipality.

The seat of the magistracy will be at uBombo and the place for the holding of a court at Ingwavuma.

The jurisdictional area of the seat of the magistracy will follow the boundary of the Jozini local municipality.

Two sub-districts will be proclaimed within the uMkhanyakude magisterial district, namely Mtubatuba and uMhlabuyalingana.

The seat of the Mtubatuba sub-district will be at Mtubatuba and the places for the holding of a court within it will be at Hlabisa, KwaMsane and Hluhluwe.

The area of jurisdiction of this sub-district will follow the boundary of the Mtubatuba and Big 5 Hlabisa local municipalities.

The seat of the uMhlabuyalingana sub-district will be at Manguzi and the place for the holding of a court at Mbazwana.

The area of jurisdiction of this sub-district will follow the boundary of the uMhlabuyalingana local municipality.

