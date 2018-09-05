 
menu
South Africa 5.9.2018 09:17 am

Municipal bus occupants narrowly escape fiery death

Zola Phoswa
The municipal bus which was petrol-bombed over the weekend.

The municipal bus which was petrol-bombed over the weekend.

It is alleged that as the vehicle approached Manor Gardens, some men placed a log in front of the bus and started stoning it while the passengers and driver were inside.

The driver and commuters are lucky to be alive after the municipal bus they were travelling in was allegedly torched by unknown individuals in Manor Gardens over the weekend, Rising Sun Overport reports.

It is reported that as the bus approached Manor Gardens, a group of men placed a log in front of the bus and started stoning it while the passengers and driver were inside.

ALSO READ: Bus torched in North West protest

The suspects then apparently threw a petrol bomb through the windscreen of the bus.

The driver and passengers, who were still in shock, luckily managed to get away. No injuries were reported.

Mayville SAPS communications officer, Sgt MS Rasool confirmed that it was a municipal bus that was torched and said they are investigating a case of malicious damage to property following the incident.

“The motive behind the torching of the bus is not yet known,” he said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android

Related Stories
Yet another k-word kerfuffle as high school teacher resigns 28.8.2018
ANCYL executive faces dismissal over her use of the k-word 23.8.2018
Girls expelled from Durban school for kissing 15.8.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.