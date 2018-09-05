Municipal bus occupants narrowly escape fiery death

The driver and commuters are lucky to be alive after the municipal bus they were travelling in was allegedly torched by unknown individuals in Manor Gardens over the weekend, Rising Sun Overport reports.
It is reported that as the bus approached Manor Gardens, a group of men placed a log in front of the bus and started stoning it while the passengers and driver were inside.
ALSO READ: Bus torched in North West protest
The suspects then apparently threw a petrol bomb through the windscreen of the bus.
Mayville SAPS communications officer, Sgt MS Rasool confirmed that it was a municipal bus that was torched and said they are investigating a case of malicious damage to property following the incident.
“The motive behind the torching of the bus is not yet known,” he said.
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android