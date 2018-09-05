Municipal bus occupants narrowly escape fiery death

The driver and commuters are lucky to be alive after the municipal bus they were travelling in was allegedly torched by unknown individuals in Manor Gardens over the weekend, Rising Sun Overport reports.

It is reported that as the bus approached Manor Gardens, a group of men placed a log in front of the bus and started stoning it while the passengers and driver were inside.

The suspects then apparently threw a petrol bomb through the windscreen of the bus.

The driver and passengers, who were still in shock, luckily managed to get away. No injuries were reported.