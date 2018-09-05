 
South Africa 5.9.2018 09:07 am

Mother and child critical after being trampled by giraffe

CNS Reporter
Image: Kruger National Park

The pair were left critically injured yesterday afternoon on a farm in Hoedspruit.

“ER24 paramedics were alerted to this incident after the Hoedspruit Medical Rescue arrived on the scene and assessed the patients. Assessments showed that a mother, believed to be in her 30s, as well as a three-year-old boy, had sustained numerous injuries and were both in a critical condition,” Hannes Meiring from ER24 told Letaba Herald.

The mother and child were treated for their injuries by Hoedspruit Medical Rescue and thereafter rushed to a nearby airfield where the two ER24 Oneplan Helicopters were waiting.

Further treatment and advanced life support interventions were initiated, in an effort to stabilise the patient’s vital signs.

Once treated, the two patients were airlifted to Busamed Modderfontein for urgent treatment.

